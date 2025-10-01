Sheep in NYC? Church uses wooly animals for landscaping

The Brief Three sheep named Carlo, Pio, and Lucia are spending the season grazing in the graveyard of Old St. Patrick’s Cathedral in SoHo. The sheep help keep the grass trimmed while also charming neighbors and visitors who stop to see them. Their presence continues a beloved church tradition that blends practical landscaping with spiritual symbolism.



A New York City church is using sheep to help upkeep the land.

If you happen to be strolling through SoHo, don’t be surprised if you catch a glimpse of something unusual beyond the iron gates of the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral: three sheep grazing quietly among the gravestones.

"They’re out here doing our lamb-scaping," joked Thomas Wilkinson, tour director of the basilica. "They’ll spend the next month or two out here in the north graveyard, where we have a shed for them to call home."

The backstory:

Carlo, Pio, and Lucia have become the church’s newest residents and unlikely neighborhood stars. Brought in last month from a Long Island farm, they carry on a tradition at the historic cathedral that dates back several years.

Each lamb’s name carries a spiritual connection.

Who are the sheep?

The white sheep is named after Carlo Acutis, "he’s our new millennial saint," Wilkinson explained.

The one with the white patch on the head and tail is Lucia, named after Saint Lucy. And the darker one is Pio, named after Saint Padre Pio.

Sheep cause scene in SoHo

Local perspective:

While their main task is trimming the grass, Carlo, Pio, and Lucia do it with a charm that wins over everyone who passes by.

The three stick close together, and more often than not, they pause to pose for curious passersby holding up phones.

They’ve quickly become a SoHo attraction.

After all, it isn’t every day you stumble upon sheep in New York City, let alone in the graveyard of a 19th-century church.

"Year after year, people ask, ‘Are the sheep coming? Are the sheep coming?’" Father Daniel Ray explained. "Yes, they help with the grass, but it’s a little deeper than that. In Scripture, our Lord is the good Shepherd, the one who takes care of us."

For now, the sheep can be spotted over the fence on Mulberry Street, delighting anyone who passes.

Those who want a closer look can join a guided tour of Old St. Patrick’s Cathedral to see the three little city sheep.