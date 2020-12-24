'Sharing Table' fights food insecurity on Long Island

Take what you need and leave what you can, if you can - that’s the motto behind The Sharing Tables of Long Island & Queens founded by Mary Kate Tischler. The mom was inspired after reading about a woman in Michigan who collects and gives away nonperishables. Mary Kate created a similar platform.



"If you can’t afford it, don’t leave anything. Just come and take," Tischler said.



So on a table on the front lawn of her home in Seaford she has canned goods, cleaning supplies and toiletries.



"Maybe they’re just down on their luck, their budget is tight because of the holidays, maybe they had COVID, maybe they lost their job, whatever the reason," she said.



So far there are 9 tables throughout Long Island and a handful of other people interested in learning more. The sharing table recently branched out to Queens and plans to continue the concept through the winter.

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms. iOS from Apple App Store or Android from Google Play Store

The tables in areas including Bethpage, Wantagh, St. James, Massapequa and Lindenhurst rely solely on support from the community.



Rachel Gentile and Barbara Turtel were complete strangers until this week when the pair decided to work together on a table in Commack.



"My husband died on Thanksgiving," Gentile said. "I had nothing to give. This gave me a whole new light on life."



"I knew what it was like to feel awkward about going somewhere to ask for help," Turtel said.