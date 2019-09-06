Sharing New York City's stories with ‘The Strangers Project'

Anonymous stories of love, tragedy, shame, and even murder from people all across New York City can be found at a gallery in Hell’s Kitchen this weekend, all part of “The Strangers Project.”

Started in 2009, the project, begun by Brandon Doman, allows people to discover and anonymously share their own stories and secrets. So far, the project has collected over 50,000 stories.

“They have the agency to share anything about their life, the only guidelines are that it’s something honest, anonymous and fits within one page,” Doman said.

The exhibition can be found at 702 9th Avenue, and is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. through September 8. If you’d like to be part of The Strangers Project, you can follow them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to see where their next pop-up to share your story will be.