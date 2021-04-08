Shaq pays for engagement ring for stranger

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has gone viral for paying for a young man's engagement ring at a jewelry store in Atlanta.

O'Neal was at a Zales store Tuesday when he noticed the 'shy' man asking if he could make a payment towards the ring. That's when O'Neal offered to take care of it.

"He was saying how much do I owe to pay off my ring?" explained O'Neal during his appearance on TNT. "I was like, my man, how much is the ring? I'm not going to say the amount, but this is something I do every day... He was a young kid. A hard-working guy. He was like I can come back next month like lay-away. You know what, tell your girlfriend I got it. I took care of it. At first, he didn't want to take it. I told him don't worry about it. I do it all the time. I'm just trying to make people smile."

Video of O'Neal inside the store and patting the man on the back had been viewed more than 1.4 million times.

It's not the first time O'Neal has helped out a random person.

"The other day my mom and I went furniture shopping. This lady, she had an autistic daughter. She was also looking to pay for some furniture. I just took care of her. I'm just looking to make people happy. Whenever I leave the house I try to do a good deed," said O'Neal.