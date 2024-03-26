Shakira announces pop-up concert in Times Square tonight

Her hips don't lie! Shakira announced on her Instagram story that she will have a pop-up concert at the TSX Entertainment stage tonight in Times Square.

This comes after Shakira dropped her new album "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" on March 22.

The Grammy-award winning Columbian singer-songwriter is best known for her hits "Hips Don't Lie," "Whenever, Wherever," and "She Wolf".

"After life’s ups and downs, and a long time working on this album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran is finally out now worldwide. Thank you all for the incredible support you have given me. Without you, I wouldn’t have made it - we have crafted this album together. You are the best pack a shewolf could have asked for. I love you," Shakira said on an Instagram post.

"Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" signified her initial album release in seven years.