Shake Shack offering free burgers if you get vaccinated

New Yorkers who get the coronavirus vaccine will be able to enjoy a good burger to go with it.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that, in exchange for getting vaccinated, New Yorkers would be eligible to receive free food from Shake Shack.

De Blasio said at a press conference that many people were ready to be vaccinated but needed an "extra incentive," before introducing CEO of Shake Shack Randy Garutti, who joined via video call from the company’s first restaurant at Madison Square Park to outline more details of the scheme.

The press briefing then cut back to the mayor, who suddenly had a basket of fries and a burger on his desk. "Did you say, ‘Free fries when you get vaccinated’?" de Blasio asked, before taking bites of a couple of crinkle-cut fries. Picking up the burger, the mayor told viewers, "If this is appealing to you, just think of this when you think of vaccination."

"Want fries with that vax? @ShakeShack has you covered!" the City of New York tweeted out after De Blasio's announcement.

According to the restaurant chain, the vouchers for a burger or sandwich with fries will be available to anyone who has been vaccinated until June 12.

Proof of vaccination will be required to take advantage of the offers.

