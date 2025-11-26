Shaggy set to hold benefit concert for Jamaica in NYC: How to get tickets

The Brief Shaggy is launching the Jamaica Strong Relief Concert in NYC to raise funds for communities devastated by Hurricane Melissa, especially the hardest-hit areas in Saint Elizabeth Parish. The concert, set for Dec. 12, at UBS Arena, was announced at SiriusXM Headquarters alongside NY officials and Caribbean cultural leaders. The event builds on Shaggy’s hands-on relief efforts in Jamaica, where he delivered critical supplies and helped reconnect cut-off communities with Starlink devices.



Global superstar Shaggy is expanding his on-the-ground relief efforts in Jamaica with a major benefit concert in New York City, announced Tuesday at SiriusXM Headquarters.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JULY 02: Shaggy performs at History on July 02, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

What we know:

The Jamaica Strong Relief Concert, set for 9 p.m. on Dec. 12, at UBS Arena, aims to raise funds for communities devastated by Hurricane Melissa — especially the hardest-hit areas of Saint Elizabeth Parish.

The backstory:

Hurricane Melissa tore through the Caribbean with sustained winds of 185 mph, leaving nearly $9 billion in damage across Jamaica and affecting 1.6 million people.

Shaggy, who has been deeply involved in the recovery, began mobilizing private planes from Florida immediately after the storm, using Kingston as a hub to deliver diapers, sanitary products, flashlights, batteries, water and other essentials to communities cut off by washed-out roads and debris.

"Nothing can prepare you for it," Shaggy told FOX 5 NY about witnessing the destruction firsthand. "The area is totally demolished. These are my people, and they’re homeless."

Shaggy with Sean Paul at UBS Arena

Now, the Jamaica Strong Relief Concert will bring together influential voices in Caribbean entertainment, culture and public service to continue supporting the island’s recovery.

The event is co-organized by Irie Jam Radio, the Irie Jam Foundation, Jammins Events, Roadblock Radio and The Shaggy Make a Difference Foundation.

The lineup is expected to include other reggae, dancehall, and crossover acts.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Shaggy, Spice and Sean Paul attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Shaggy, who has sold more than 20 million records and has long been committed to philanthropy, said the concert will ensure help reaches those most affected not just physically, but emotionally. "There’s a psychological toll," he said. "We need to lift Jamaica back up."

Tickets for the Dec.12 concert at UBS Arena are available on Ticketmaster here.