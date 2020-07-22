Severe storms bring lightning, driving rain to tri-state area

Severe storms rolled through the tri-state region on Wednesday evening, flooding streets and downing trees as the area’s heatwave will likely drag on into a 6th day on Thursday.

Heavy, driving rain, flashes of lightning and loud claps of thunder shook the NYC area, with the National Weather Service warning of hail and hazardous wind gusts of up to 60 mph in Nassau County, along with the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens. Flash flood warnings were issued across New York City, Newark, Jersey City, and other areas.

In New Jersey, storms flooded streets and obscured the skyline with torrential rain in weather conditions similar to tropical storms.

More scattered showers and potentially severe storms can be expected on Thursday afternoon and evening, as temperatures are expected to remain near 90 degrees.

