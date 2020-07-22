Expand / Collapse search

Severe storms bring lightning, driving rain to tri-state area

Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
New York City
FOX 5 NY

Intense storms hit tri-state area

Incredibly powerful thunderstorms swept through the region on Wednesday, and there may be more on the way on Thursday.

NEW YORK - Severe storms rolled through the tri-state region on Wednesday evening, flooding streets and downing trees as the area’s heatwave will likely drag on into a 6th day on Thursday.

Severe storms pound region

Severe thunderstorms swept through the tri-state region Wednesday, bringing driving rain, flashes of lighting and hazardous gusts of wind. Credit: Storyful via Storyful

Heavy, driving rain, flashes of lightning and loud claps of thunder shook the NYC area, with the National Weather Service warning of hail and hazardous wind gusts of up to 60 mph in Nassau County, along with the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens. Flash flood warnings were issued across New York City, Newark, Jersey City, and other areas.

Severe thunderstorms sweep through New Jersey

A severe thunderstorm hit the New Jersey and New York City area on July 22 leaving streets flooded. Credit: Steven Cody via Storyful

In New Jersey, storms flooded streets and obscured the skyline with torrential rain in weather conditions similar to tropical storms.

More scattered showers and potentially severe storms can be expected on Thursday afternoon and evening, as temperatures are expected to remain near 90 degrees.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android