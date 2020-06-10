Several states see spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations

article

At least nine states across the nation have seen spikes in COVID-19-related hospitalizations since Memorial Day.

Texas, California, Oregon, Arkansas, North and South Carolina, Mississippi, Utah and Arizona have all seen increases in their hospitalization rates.

These increases come as more states are easing up on their lockdown restrictions.

Nationally, just under 2 million cases of the virus have been reported and more than 112,000 people have died.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization continued to stress that the pandemic is not over, and urged countries to work to ensure that the virus does not rebound.