Several Long Island facilities close due to coronavirus outbreak

Nassau County and Suffolk County are now both under a state of emergency to hopefully get more access to resources as the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to climb on Long Island.

Officials have now confirmed at least 51 cases in Nassau. County-owned and operated indoor rec and leisure facilities will close for at least five days.

And next week, a reduced number of employees will report to county offices. The Traffic and Parking Violations Agency will also be closed to the public. Three towns declared states of emergency.

"You may not be showing symptoms today but basically you could still pass on the COVID-19 to someone else," Legislator Kevan Abrahams said.

In Suffolk County, call center operators have fielded over 100 calls directly related to COVID-19.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announcing on Friday afternoon the County had also opened its emergency operations center as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus is now at least 28. Nine of ten towns also declared states of emergency.

While it's still up to the discretion of each school district whether it should close, he announced a ban on non-instructional after-school activities.

Advertisement

Effective immediately, police officers will no longer go inside homes with emergency workers unless absolutely necessary.

Medical experts say the vast majority of patients who have tested positive for the virus on Long Island are improving. They stress the importance of social distancing—not getting too close to other people—and staying home if you're feeling sick.