Seven NJ cities ranked among America’s 'most miserable'

What words would you use to describe living in New Jersey? Happy? Pleasant? Idyllic? What about miserable?

According to a new report in Business Insider, New Jersey is home to seven of the 20 “most miserable” cities in the United States. Using census data from 1,000 cities and considering factors like population change, employment, healthcare, commute times and poverty, the report concluded that the Garden State had the second-highest number of miserable cities in the nation, behind California, which had 10.

Paterson (19th), Trenton (17th), Union City (15th), New Brunswick (11th), Camden (8th) and Newark (5th) all came in for the dubious honor, with Passaic finishing 4th, claiming the title of New Jersey’s most miserable city.

The top three spots on the ignominious list are taken by Detroit, Michigan, Port Arthur, Texas and Gary, Indiana.

No cities in New York or Connecticut made Business Insider’s list.