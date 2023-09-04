Security measures heightened for J'ouvert and West Indian Day Parade

New York City’s annual celebration of Caribbean culture is back.

J’Ouvert and the West Indian Day Parade bring homemade dishes, colorful costumes, steel pan music, and up to two million revelers to Crown Heights.

J’Ouvert, French for "day break," stepped off just before 7:00 Monday morning at Grand Army Plaza, marking the start of Caribbean Carnival.

It’s followed by the West Indian Day Parade, which begins at 11:00 a.m. in Crown Heights.

The festivities have been prone to violence in the past.

In 2015, former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s aide, Carey Gabay, was shot and killed during a gang shootout.

Last year was one of the safest years on record, and the NYPD hopes to keep it that way by ramping up security measures.

According to the department, there are thirteen entrance points to the parade equipped with bag checks and metal detectors.

Drones and helicopters are also flying ahead to monitor the premises.