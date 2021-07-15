Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Union County
Section of street collapses in Manhattan

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 25 mins ago
Upper East Side
Second sinkhole in a week plagues NYC

A gigantic, 20-foot-deep sinkhole opened up on the Upper East Side on Thursday, just days after a different sinkhole swallowed parked cars on the Upper West Side.

NEW YORK - A sinkhole opened up in the middle of a block on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Thursday morning. 

Crews from the Department of Environmental Protection, or DEP, which manages the city's water supply system, responded to investigate and fill the hole on East 89th Street near York Avenue, officials said. 

Personnel from utility companies also came to check on any possible damage to their equipment and infrastructure.

Video from the scene shows a backhoe excavating dirt from the sinkhole and a number of people working in and around the collapsed roadway.

Upper East Side sinkhole

DEP crews worked to fix the problem that caused the roadway to collapse on East 89th Street near York Avenue on Thursday.

A few hours after the hole opened, a DEP spokesperson said the investigation was "ongoing" and that two buildings on 89th Street — No. 504 and No. 506 — were without water service.

"Excavation is being enlarged to examine underground infrastructure in the area," the spokesperson said. 

Sinkhole on Upper East Side

The NYC Department of Environmental Protection is investigating the cause of a large sinkhole on the Upper East Side.

The street closure was causing some traffic problems in the area.

"Due to a sinkhole, expect extensive traffic delays in the area of East 89th Street and York Avenue in Manhattan," Notify NYC said in an email alert. "Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time."

Several workers in hard hats and yellow safety vests work around a large hole in the surface of a tree-lined roadway in Manhattan

Crews worked on a sinkhole that opened up on East 89th Street in Manhattan, Friday, July 15, 2021. (FOX 5 NY Photo)

Roadway cave-ins are down more than 25% so far this year compared to the same time last year, according to the Mayor's Management Report.

SkyFOX: Manhattan sinkhole

Crews worked to repair a street on the Upper East Side the surface caved in.