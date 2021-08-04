Expand / Collapse search

Secretary of Defense Austin to announce mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for all active duty military

By Caitlin McFall
Published 
Updated 27 mins ago
President Biden renews push for COVID-19 vaccine

President Joe Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to cause a surge in cases.

WASHINGTON - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected Friday to announce a mandatory vaccine policy for all active-duty forces in the U.S. military.

The directive for all 1.3 million service members to get shots in their arms comes one day after President Biden urged all federal employees to get vaccinated. 

Officials tell Fox News Austin will make his recommendation to the White House tomorrow, and the official announcement is expected Friday.

RELATED: Biden calls on resistant governors to 'get out of the way' of COVID-19 vaccine push

The decision comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a more than 64 percent spike in coronavirus cases nationwide over the last seven days.

The New York Times was first to report the story.

Check back on this developing story.

Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report. 