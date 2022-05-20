Secret Service workers for Biden Asia trip sent home after incident

article

Two U.S. Secret Service employees in South Korea to prepare for President Joe Biden’s visit have been sent home after being involved in a confrontation with locals that led to a police investigation.

The agent and an armed physical security specialist whose identities have not been made public, are on their way back to Washington, D.C. where they will face disciplinary action.

The agents were not assigned to the presidential team and were in South Korea ahead of the trip for logistical reasons.

Both agents apparently became intoxicated while off duty. One of the agents allegedly then got into an altercation with a cab driver.

In South Korea, officials send mediators to the scene of low level disputes and then determine if criminal charges would be filed.

No charges have been filed.

"The Secret Service is aware of an off-duty incident involving two employees which may constitute potential policy violations," USSS chief spokesman Anthony Guglielmi sai. "We have very strict protocols and policies for all employees and we hold ourselves to the highest professional standards."

Guglielmi noted that both agent have been placed on administrative leave and said there was "no impact" on Biden’s trip.

"Given this is an active administrative personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further at this time."