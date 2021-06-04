Second woman accuses Scott Stringer of sexual misconduct

New York City Comptroller and Mayoral candidate Scott Stringer is being accused of sexual misconduct by a second woman.

According to the New York Times, Teresa Logan says Stringer sexually harassed and made unwanted advances towards her when she worked for him at an Upper West Side restaurant he co-owned in 1992, and outside of the workplace as well.

Stringer has responded in a statement, saying he does not remember Logan and added that he apologizes if he did anything to make her feel uncomfortable.

Stringer's first accuser, Jean Kim, says that Stringer repeatedly groper had and tried to pressure her to have sex while she was an unpaid intern for his Public Advocate campaign in 2001.

Stringer has denied the accusations.