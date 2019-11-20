Second reported coyote attack near Rutgers campus

University safety officials were investigating another coyote attack near the Livingston campus of Rutgers University.

A man reported to police that on Nov. 18 at about 7:30 p.m. a coyote approached him from behind and bit his left pant leg as he walked along Road 3 in the area of Suttons Lane.

The animal quickly let go and fled.

The man was not injured. His affiliation with the school was not clear.

This comes as police have been investigating reports of a coyote attack in the area of Avenue E near Hospital Road last Thursday at about 4 a.m.

The attack occurred along the Rutgers Preserve.

Rutgers Police urged people avoid contact with stray or wild animals.

Advertisement