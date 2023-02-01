Downed utility pole, live wires shuts down Route 3 in Secaucus

A downed utility pole with live wires has shut down Route 3 in Secaucus in both directions, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

Officials said to avoid the area, which has been closed since 7 a.m. for emergency utility repairs that are expected to last through the evening commute.

The ramp from Route 495 westbound to Route 3 westbound is closed, as well as the ramps from Route 1 & 9 to Route 3 westbound. The ramp from Route 495 westbound to the New Jersey Turnpike remains open, while Route 3 eastbound is closed at Meadowlands Parkway.

Drivers are being advised to follow posted detours or plan an alternate route:

Route 3 Eastbound

Alternate Routes

• Take Route 21 northbound and follow signs for Route 46 eastbound; or

• Continue on straight on Route 20 northbound to I-80 eastbound

Or

• Take Route 21 southbound to I-280 eastbound

Or

• Take Route 17 northbound to Route 46 eastbound or I-80 eastbound

Detour

• Cross the Hackensack River and take the Meadowlands Parkway exit

• Turn left onto Meadowlands Parkway

• Stay right to take the ramp to Secaucus Road/CR 678

• Follow Secaucus Road/CR 678 to Route 1&9 northbound or southbound

Route 495 Westbound to Route 3 Westbound Detour

• Drivers on Route 495 westbound will be directed to take the exit for Route 1 & 9 northbound, just past the Kennedy Boulevard overpass

• Take Route 1&9 to Route 46 westbound

Route 1 & 9 Northbound to Route 3 Westbound Detour

• Motorists on Route 1 & 9 northbound will be directed to continue on Route 1 & 9 northbound

• Take Route 94/Grand Avenue or Broad Avenue to Route 46 westbound

Route 1 & 9 Southbound to Route 3 Westbound Detour

• Motorists on Route 1 & 9 southbound will be directed to continue on Route 1 & 9 southbound to Route 7 westbound