Season's hottest bag is the 'Bushwick Birkin'

Designer Telfar Clemens has created a bag that’s so hot it sells out just minutes after it’s restocked.

Affectionately dubbed the “Bushwick Birkin,” the bag is carried by celebrities like Beyonce.

Those who know a real status bag know it has nothing to do with the price. The smallest design sells for $150, medium is $202 and the large is $257.

Clemens won a CFDA award in 2017 and manages to be loved equally be style Icons like Anna Wintour and people who used to feel priced out of fabulous fashion.

His new item is the designer logo Do-rag meant to be worn indoors and out.

For all things Telfar, log onto shop.telfar.net.

Advertisement