Search underway for men accused of abandoning cats in NJ suburbs

Authorities in New Jersey are on the hunt for two men accused of repeatedly abandoning cats in various locations across Sussex and Morris counties.

The pair were caught on surveillance video last Thursday morning, leaving four cats in cardboard carriers outside a Lakeside Construction site in Hopatcong.

The abandoned cats, identified as Harry, Syris, Chleo, and Bubbles, are currently under the care of a veterinarian and Humane Law Enforcement Officer Gianna DiMatteo.

The felines, all of the Peterbald breed, were found in poor health.

"They all have an upper respiratory infection, on top of that one of the females is missing an eye and has mastitis, on top of that all four of them do have intestinal parasites," said Officer DiMatteo.

Authorities say this isn't the first time these men have been spotted abandoning cats. The suspects were caught on video previously, leaving other cats in similar conditions at shelters in Sussex and Morris Counties.

"The vehicle was actually spotted the week prior at another local animal shelter in Sussex County, and the same breed of cats were left in the same exact manner," Officer Dimatteo said.

Authorities say a total of 14 cats have been abandoned in this manner in a little over a week.

Now, police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects, who were last seen driving a white Toyota Tundra.

Police are trying to determine whether the cats were the men’s pets or if they were breeding them for sale.

The suspects are wanted for animal abandonment and cruelty.