Search on Long Island connected to Gilgo Beach killings investigation: sources

Sources tell FOX 5 NY that a search is currently underway on Long Island in connection to the investigation into the Gilgo Beach killings.

Investigators are currently searching a wooded area in Manorville just off the Long Island Expressway, near Exit 69.

The Suffolk County DA's Office says it will not discuss specifics, but says local police are working with the NYPD and state troopers on an ongoing investigation.

Rex Heuermann the suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders, was arrested last year for the murders of three sex workers. He was later charged with the murder of a fourth victim.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty.