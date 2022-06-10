Two missing swimmers pulled from waters of Jamaica Bay

At least two people have been pulled from the waters of Jamaica Bay by emergency personnel near the North Channel Bridge in Queens.

The individuals are being taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unclear.

Dozens of fire and police vehicles have descended on the area. There are unconfirmed reports of two swimmers missing in the water since just before Noon.

At least a dozen FDNY and NYPD divers are in the water aiding in the search.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The first swimmer was pulled from the water at about 12: 30 p.m. and rendered CPR before being transported from the scene by ambulance. The second swimmer was pulled from the water just after 1 p.m. and was also rendered CPR.

SkyFox is over the scene which is west of Kennedy Airport and just south of Howard Beach.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.