Search for missing child with autism on Long Island

Police are searching for a missing boy from Wading River, Long Island.

Aiden Mariana, 12, has autism and may be in imminent danger.

He was last seen Monday walking along North Wading River Road in Suffolk County at about 7 p.m.

Aiden is described by police 5'5" tall, 140lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black shorts and a white t-shirt. If you see him, call 911.