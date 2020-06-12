Search for man who threw brick at NYPD officer

article

Police want to find the man who threw a brick at a police officer striking him in the helmet in Greenwich Village.

The suspect threw the brick at the officer on May 30 at about 10:22 p.m. during protests over the death of George Floyd. The suspect fled westbound on East 11th Street, then southbound on 5th Avenue.

The officer suffered a cut to his face.

The suspect is described as a male with a light complexion, thin build with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black backpack, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the assault is encouraged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). You can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.