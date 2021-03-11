Search for man who attempted to rape woman in broad daylight

The NYPD is on the hunt for a man they say tried to rape a woman in broad daylight along a street in East Harlem.

The 40-year-old victim was walking on East 131 Street and the Harlem River Drive on Wednesday at about 5:15 p.m. when the suspect grabbed her, tossed her to the ground, pulled down her pants, and attempted to rape her, police said.

The victim struggled with the suspect and was able to break free of his grip, added police. The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim sustained a cut to her head. EMS responded to the scene and took her to Mt. Sinai St. Luke's Hospital, where she was treated and released.

The suspect is described by police as a man with a dark complexion and a medium build. He was last seen wearing an orange knit cap, a black hooded jacket with a Nike and NFL logo on the front, a white t-shirt with a black shirt over it, black pants, black sneakers, and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.