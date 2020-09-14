Search for Dulce Maria Alavez continues 1 year since disappearance

Wednesday marks one year since Dulce Maria Alavez went missing from a park in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

Despite the passage of time, community members are still holding out hope she will be returned home safely.

A community event, not attended by Dulce's immediate family, was held on Sunday to remind the public that the now 6-year-old is still missing.

Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen near Bridgeton City Park on Sept. 16, 2019.

"I still have hope that she's found alive. I want to believe and trust the FBI that they're saying there's hope that she's alive. So everyday I wake up and I'm like, 'I wan't to see that she's alive,'" one member of the community told FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza.

Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly was also in attendance Sunday to show his support. He says security measures have increased around the park since Dulce went missing.

Advertisement

"We've heightened our patrols through the park, We're working to put cameras throughout the park so our residents can feel more comfortable, but the main thing is we've heightened security," Mayor Kelly said.

Dulce Maria Alavez went missing while playing on the swings with her little brother at Bridgeton City Park on September 16, 2019. Later, her brother returned alone to their mother, who was sitting in a car nearby.

People who came out Sunday say it will take just one tip to bring her home. Another vigil is planned for Wednesday night in Bridgeton City Park.

"Someone out there knows something and we ask that you not be afraid and speak."

The reward for information leading to Dulce's whereabouts stands at $75,000.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!