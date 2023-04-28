Sean Hayes stars as 'Oscar Levant' in 'Good Night Oscar'

Emmy winner, Sean Hayes is beloved for his role in Will and Grace – but now the multifaceted entertainer is taking his talents to the Broadway stage to portray a light night TV trailblazer.

Oscar Levant was one of Jack Parr’s favorite comedic guests, but the comedian, pianist, and entertainer was the first artist to openly joke about his own mental health struggles.

Sean Hayes stars in "Good Night Oscar," which just opened at the Belasco Theatre.