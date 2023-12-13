Long Island salon creates safe haven for special needs kids during haircuts

Six-year-old Nicholas Borelli is on the autism spectrum and, for nearly six years, haircuts have been harrowing for him and his mom, Megan.

"For years I had to do it myself," she said.

He like many kids with special needs, struggles to be in close contact with others, especially when he has to sit still.

Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids in Seaford makes the entire experience a little more manageable for families.

Owner Denise Roland opened Sharkey’s after realizing there weren’t enough salons that offered services for special needs.

"In a mainstream salon it can be very anxiety provoking and in this space, it’s a little safe feeling," she said.

"We’re all patient and we understand." — Denise Roland

It’s a place that’s bright and welcoming with video games and TVs. Helping individuals with special needs is their specialty, but people of all ages and abilities are welcome.

Sharkey’s has low sensory hours twice a week with limited stimuli and longer appointment times if needed.

"The lights are a little lower, we keep the screens off, there’s no music above us," Roland said.

As for Nicholas’ mom, Megan - she can stow away her scissors knowing the experts will help Nicholas and others look sharp.

"It’s just easy for us and a lot of things aren’t, so when this is easy, it just makes a difference," Nicholas' mom said.