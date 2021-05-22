Scorching temperatures bring a taste of summer to the Jersey Shore

Thousands of people flocked to the Jersey Shore on Saturday as scorching summer-like temperatures baked the region.

With temperatures well over 90 degrees in some areas, the day was a day for eating outdoors or sitting in the sand as capacity limits at businesses across the region get lifted and mask requirements are relaxed as well.

According to NJ.com, Governor Phil Murphy is expected to announce Monday that the state is dropping its indoor mask mandate in time for Memorial Day weekend, welcome news to many Jersey Shore businesses which are just opening their doors this week after losing much of 2020 to the pandemic.

"We are so excited," said Sam Chung, owner of Mogo Taco Korean Fusion. "We were open last summer but with the pandemic, there were limited beach badges."

The legendary Stone Pony nightclub also announced that it will once again be hosting concerts this year, after more than a year of being closed. Shows will resume on Memorial Day weekend.

