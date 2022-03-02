Schools celebrate Dr. Seuss and National Read Across America Day

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 is National Read Across America Day. The day is celebrated on Dr. Seuss' birthday.

Dr. Seuss is the pen name for Theodor Geisel who is best known for The Cat in the Hat and How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

Sometimes called Reading Across America Day, the event centers around activities to bring reading excitement to children.

The White House will include Dr. Seuss in its 2022 "Read Across America Day" after dropping the legendary children’s author from the annual celebration of reading last year.

President Biden last year followed the presidential tradition in proclaiming "Read Across America Day" on March 2, but bucked his predecessors by leaving out any mention of Dr. Seuss from that proclamation.

But this year, the White House’s annual proclamation says, "Children’s classics such as Dr. Seuss’ ‘Green Eggs and Ham’ and ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’ Have inspired a passion for reading and endless creativity that spans generations."

Last year, on his birthday, the organization that preserves his legacy says it will stop publishing six Dr. Seuss titles because they contain racist imagery.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises said that the books "portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong."

Dr. Seuss Enterprises said the decision to stop production of the six books was made in 2020 after months of discussion with a panel of experts, including educators.