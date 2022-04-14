School safety agent slashed in neck at Bronx school

A school safety agent was slashed in the neck at P.S. 69 tthe Journey Prep School in the Soundview section of the Bronx, said police.

The slashing took place at about 7:40 a.m. at the school located at 560 Thieriot Ave.

According to police, there was a dispute between a student and a faculty member when the safety agent intervened and was slashed.

A 23-year-old male was apprehended. The agent was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD said there was no further threat at the scene.

"In relation to this morning's incident at @NYCSchools @NYPD43Pct P.S. 69 at 560 Thieriot Avenue in the Bronx, the subject has been apprehended and there is no further threat to staff, parents, and students."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.