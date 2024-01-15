School closings: Track closures, delays across NY, NJ, CT for Tuesday
NEW YORK - School districts in New York and New Jersey have announced two-hour delays for Tuesday ahead of a winter storm that could bring up to 4 inches of snow in some areas, including NYC.
Track school closings, delays and early dismissals live here.
As of 6:45 p.m. Monday, school districts opening late Tuesday include the Kinnelon Borough School District (Morris County, NJ), the Harrison and Byram Hills school districts (Westchester County, NY) and the Pearl River and Haverstraw-Stony Point school districts (Rockland County, NY).
Many more delays and closings could be announced later Monday and early Tuesday morning.
New York City is expected to see almost 4 inches of snow, and accumulation projections increase as you travel further north and east.
The National Weather Service issued winter weather alerts that stretch from NJ to Long Island.