School closings: Track closures, delays across NY, NJ, CT for Tuesday

School districts in New York and New Jersey have announced two-hour delays for Tuesday ahead of a winter storm that could bring up to 4 inches of snow in some areas, including NYC.

As of 6:45 p.m. Monday, school districts opening late Tuesday include the Kinnelon Borough School District (Morris County, NJ), the Harrison and Byram Hills school districts (Westchester County, NY) and the Pearl River and Haverstraw-Stony Point school districts (Rockland County, NY).

Many more delays and closings could be announced later Monday and early Tuesday morning.

New York City is expected to see almost 4 inches of snow, and accumulation projections increase as you travel further north and east.

The National Weather Service issued winter weather alerts that stretch from NJ to Long Island.

Click here to follow winter storm updates.