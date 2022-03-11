School bus and NY State Police vehicle collide killing aide

A New York State Police vehicle collided with a school bus in upstate New York killing an aide aboard the bus, said police.

The crash on March 8 at about 3:12 p.m. occurred as the patrol vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Route 55 in the town of Lagrange. The Arlington School District bus was traveling northbound on South Cross Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign, said police.

The bus began to cross SR 55 when it struck the police vehicle which caused the bus to strike a utility pole.

Bus aide Robin P. Alvarez, 59, of East Fishkill was killed. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, added police.

Two adult students were on the bus at the time of the crash and were transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the monitor’s family, friends, and colleagues this evening. I know that you all join me in sending them our heartfelt condolences. As a community, we will continue to support the family during the days ahead."- Arlington School District

The bus driver and Trooper were transported to local area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the deadly crash was ongoing.

The school district posted a message about the aide's death.

