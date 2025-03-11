15 injured when school bus overturns on NJ's Garden State Parkway

The Brief A school bus carrying 31 people overturned on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey, injuring 15, including the driver and 14 young adults. One child was seriously injured, but no deaths were reported. The bus was headed to New York State from Lakewood, New Jersey.



What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday night in Montvile, located on the northern border of Bergan County.

Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene, and video footage showed the yellow school bus on its side.

New Jersey State Police reported that 15 people, including the driver and 14 young adults, were treated for injuries. One child was brought to the hospital in serious condition, but all victims are expected to survive.

The 31 people aboard were headed from Lakewood, New Jersey, to New York State, Montvale Mayor Mike Ghassali said.

What's next:

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash, while those injured receive medical treatment. Updates from state officials and emergency responders are expected as the situation develops.