Scholarship named in honor of NYPD detective Luis Alvarez

The First Responders Children’s Foundation has announced a scholarship in honor of NYPD Detective Luis G. Alvarez.

Alvarez, who passed away in June 2019 from 9/11-related illnesses, is known for his advocacy on behalf of 9/11 first responders and his lobbying efforts including pleading before the United States Congress to replenish the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

Jillian Crane, President of First Responders Children’s Foundation said, “Our Foundation began by helping families of first responders who were injured or killed on 9/11, but there’s actually a greater need today than ever before to continue supporting families of first responders who have fallen or been injured or who are still suffering from 9/11-related illnesses."

The foundation holds an annual breakfast that began in the wake of 9/11 to provide a welcoming holiday community for first responder families who endured tragedy. Today, First Responders Children’s Foundation continues to host the Breakfast for families of first responders who have been lost or injured in the line of duty.

Attendance at the annual breakfast has grown every year since 9/11 which demonstrates not only the relevance of our mission today more than ever, but also serves as a stark reminder of the number of first responders who put their lives on the line for us daily.