Korean student detained by ICE last week released, returns to NY

By Sara Shibata
Published  August 5, 2025 12:03pm EDT
Immigration 2025
The Brief

    • Yeonsoo Go, a New York high school graduate detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last week, was released Monday night.
    • After five days in custody, Go came home to her mother and other supporters at 26 Federal Plaza.
    • The Vice Chancellor for Immigration and Refugees says her visa was in good standing, but Homeland Security claims it expired two years ago.

NEW YORK CITY - Yeonsoo Go, a Scarsdale High School graduate detained by ICE last week, was released Monday night at 26 Federal Plaza. 

What we know:

After five days in custody, Go came home to her mother, who is an Episcopal priest. Other supporters who were rallying for her release were also present. 

"It feels amazing," Go responded to FOX 5 NY's Duarte Geraldino on how it feels to be home. 

According to Mary Rothwell-Davis, Vice Chancellor for Immigration and Refugees who represents the Archdiocese of New York, Go was transported to a detention center in Louisiana for around 24 hours before returning to New York on Monday night. She was driven away on a bus past a rally that had been held to support her. 

"…She's been here legally for four years," said Rothell-Davis. "I have seen a visa with her name on it that does not expire until December 2025."

What they're saying:

Since her detainment, community members, elected officials and faith leaders had been rallying to demand Go's release from custody. 

After Go's return, Assemblywoman Amy Paulin said in a statement,"The pain, fear, and uncertainty she and her family endured over the past five days should never have happened—but tonight we celebrate her freedom and the strength of a community that refused to stay silent."

The backstory:

Go was detained by ICE on July 31 after attending what her lawyer said was a routine immigration hearing. 

Go moved to the United States from South Korea with her mother in 2021 on a religious visa. She graduated from Scarsdale High School and attends Purdue University. 

According to a previous interview with Rothwell-Davis, the intial visa was renewed in 2023 with no issues and is valid until December 2025. Go's next court appearance was set for October, and she reportedly has an application pending for a renewal of her visa.   

In a statement after Go's detainment, Homeland Security said she was in the country on an expired visa. 

"Yeonsoo Go, an illegal alien from South Korea, overstayed her visa that expired more than two years ago," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to FOX 5 NY. "President Trump and Secretary Noem are committed to restoring integrity to the visa program and ensuring it is not abused to allow aliens a permanent one-way ticket to remain in the U.S. ICE arrested her on July 31 and placed her in expedited removal proceedings."

What's next:

Rothwell-Davis said she cannot speak to how it will ultimately be resolved, but that it was a strange way to handle the concerns federal authorities had.

The Source: This article uses reporting from FOX 5 NY's Duarte Geraldino and a statement by Homeland Security. 

