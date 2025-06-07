Scammers targeting NYC parking meters: How to protect your money

The Brief Scammers are placing fraudulent QR code stickers on NYC parking meters, leading drivers to phishing websites to steal payment information. The Department of Transportation acted swiftly by notifying users, inspecting meters, and working with Microsoft to remove the phishing site. Cybersecurity expert Robert Siciliano advises using official apps for parking payments and monitoring credit card statements, while reporting any suspicious QR codes.



Drivers beware! Scammers are targeting New York City parking meters by placing fraudulent QR code stickers on machines, directing drivers to third-party websites to steal payment information.

QR code scam

What we know:

The Department of Transportation warns that scanning these QR codes leads to a phishing site where users are asked for payment details, which are then stolen by scammers.

At least one fake sticker was found on a meter, prompting immediate action from the agency, including notifications to users, inspections of all meters, and collaboration with Microsoft to remove the phishing site.

What they're saying:

Cybersecurity expert Robert Siciliano advises vigilance, noting that lone QR codes are often fraudulent.

"A lone QR code that is plastered on is usually going to be fraud," he said. "Most municipalities and cities know at this point that there are three to five different apps that consumers might use to log in to pay for their parking, and as long as you have that app on your phone, generally you should be good."

Traffic moves through downtown Manhattan on April 21, 2023, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

He also emphasizes monitoring credit card statements for unauthorized charges.

"The problem with this particular crime is if you are not paying attention to your credit card statements in real time and pay the bill, you are responsible for that fraud," he said.

What you can do:

The official way to pay for metered parking in the city is through the ParkNYC app or by inserting a credit card directly into the meter. Reporting any suspicious QR codes is crucial.