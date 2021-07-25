Savannah police K-9 dies in officer-involved vehicle crash

The Savannah Police Department in Georgia is mourning the loss of its beloved K-9, Jas, after he died in an officer-involved car crash.

Authorities posted about the incident on their Facebook page Saturday.

Police said early Saturday morning, around 2:15 a.m., Officer Jon Lindsey was responding to a call when he was involved in a crash. It happened on Price and Liberty streets.

Lindsey’s SUV overturned with Jas in the backseat. The dog died as a result but Lindsey did not suffer any injuries, according to police.

Police didn’t provide details on what led up to the crash but said the Georgia State Patrol is now investigating.

Jas, described as a 3-year-old Belgium Malinois, joined the police department in 2019 as a patrol and drug dog. Lindsey recently became his permanent handler. The team was credited with 37 arrests and the seizure of 121.15 grams of marijuana, 36.3 grams of meth, 284.3 grams of heroin, 26 guns, $10,218 in cash, and 10 vehicles.

Memorial plans for Jas haven’t been released.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

