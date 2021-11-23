Sandra Bullock: Women aren't supposed to show anger

Actress Sandra Bullock says the rage she showed in her new movie "The Unforgivable" was a "relief" to her.

In the drama, Bullock plays a woman released from prison after serving a 20-year sentence for killing a police officer.

Her character is on the search for her little sister that she was raising on her own before going to prison.

She talked about her intense character in the movie during an interview with Good Day New York.

When Rosanna Scotto asked her what it was like being so physical in the role, Bullock answered, "A relief."

"For some reason, women are not supposed to show anger or feel pain or feel rage. We're supposed to stuff it down and behave," she added. "Why? It was hard to allow myself but very easy once I gave myself permission."

"It's easy, you just take life and you let it come out," Bullock said. "It was a nice release."

"The Unforgivable" was due in theaters on Nov. 24, 2021, and on Netflix on Dec. 10, 2021. It also stars Vincent D'Onofrio and Viola Davis.

Here is more of her interview along with co-star Rob Morgan, who talked about being a long-time Brooklyn fan of Rosanna Scotto.