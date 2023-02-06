Sand where Tom Brady announced retirement up for bid on eBay, could sell for over $100,000

If you would like a piece of Tom Brady's history, it can be yours.

Someone went to the exact spot where Brady announced his retirement , collected some sand from the beach he was standing on and poured it into a jar.

FILE - Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on Jan.31, 2023, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The entrepreneur advertised the sand on eBay for $677, but it should sell for a lot more than that.

After at least 119 bids, it will likely sell for over $100,000, plus $5.10 shipping and handling.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

To confirm it's the actual sand, the user pointed out the buildings in the background from Brady's video announcing the retirement.

The seller has 100% positive feedback after 489 ratings, but be careful. All sales are final.

DOUG WILLIAMS, FIRST BLACK SUPER BOWL-WINNING QB, LIKENS THIS YEAR'S BIG GAME TO BARACK OBAMA'S ELECTION

Brady retired Wednesday after 23 seasons in the NFL. His first 20 were with the New England Patriots , and he spent his final three in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers.

He will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer with his seven Super Bowl victories, three MVPs and numerous NFL records.

FILE - Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks through the tunnel prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bidding ends at 2:43 p.m. ET Feb. 12, just about four hours before Super Bowl LVII .

Read more on FOX News.