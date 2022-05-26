San Francisco Unified won't use the word 'chief' in job titles anymore

San Francisco Unified School District is changing some of its job titles out of a cultural respect.



From now on, the district won't use the word "chief" in connection with any work level, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Officials say there have been discussions among the 10,000 district employees with a wide variety of opinions.

But they say since members of the Native American community were concerned over the use of that word, it will be retired.

The district emphasizes that is not diminishing the contributions of people who formerly had a title including the word "chief."

A replacement term has not been determined.



