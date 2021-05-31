San Bernardino County sheriff's sergeant shot, killed after pursuit with motorcyclist

article

A 17-year veteran of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was shot when a pursuit with a motorcyclist took a dangerous turn in Yucca Valley on Monday afternoon. He was airlifted to a local hospital where he died, the department said.

"It’s my sad duty to report that despite the heroic lifesaving measures of the staff of the hospital, Sgt. Dominic Vaca, 43 years old, a 17-year veteran of the sheriff’s department has succumbed to his injuries. The gunshot wound he sustained earlier today was too severe for him to overcome. Our prayers are with him and his family as we all mourn this difficult time," San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon announced on social media.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department was attempting to get a motorcyclist to pull over in the Yucca Valley area a little after 12:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist refused to pull over and a pursuit followed. The motorcyclist eventually stopped and ditched their vehicle near Dumosa Avenue and Sunnyslope Drive.

During the foot chase, the motorcyclist opened fire at the deputies, hitting one of them. The other deputies returned fire, killing the motorcyclist.

The deputy has been airlifted to the hospital and was in serious condition. He died at the hospital just before midnight, the department said.

The suspect was eventually found around 2 p.m., deputies say.

