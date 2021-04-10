Sam Adams will buy you a beer for getting your COVID-19 vaccine

article

The Samuel Adams Beer Company says it is offering to buy you a beer.

The only catch is for you to be "revolutionary" and go get your coronavirus vaccine shot.

The free beer officer is good through May 15 to the first 10,000 people posting on social media a picture of their vaccine card or sticker along with the hashtag #ShotForSam.

Winners will receive Direct Messages from Sam Adams to redeem the free beer.

Sam Adams is also showing its support for the shot with its latest commercial featuring "Your Cousin From Boston" showing a light-hearted approach to getting the shot and a glimpse of what life could be like if you do.

Advertisement