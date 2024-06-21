SailGP returns to NYC: What to know about the weekend sailing competition

Sail Grand Prix is back in NYC for the first time in five years and on Thursday, the teams were able to test the waters launching from Jersey City ahead of a busy race weekend.

"This is totally different from anything you've ever seen before," says Team USA flight controller, Mac Agnese. "The boats are superfast. They're really cool to watch and the closer you get, you see how loud they are. So, it's kind of like a Formula 1 car."

"It’s high-adrenaline sailing for sure," adds Team USA grinder Alex Sinclair. "The boats are incredible. They fly really high and especially with the nice flat water that we have here in front of Manhattan, we should be getting really high. Hopefully not too many spills, but at times we tend to have some action shots."

SailGP top speed

The entire SailGP flight comprises the F50 Catamaran, boats that can reach over 60 miles per hour – so they literally fly above the water.

"It's kind of what keeps it exciting though," says Agnese, a member of the 2019 team. "There will be crashes. That's part of the game."

"It has a great feel being in New York compared to the other events." — Alex Sinclair

The league is in its 4th season now with 10 national teams racing around the globe at breathtaking speeds and views, like the Statue of Liberty, as the event comes this weekend to Governor’s Island.

"It has a great feel being in New York compared to the other events," says Sinclair. "Just with the skyline right there, Manhattan right there, and then this huge grandstand on Governor's Island. So we're very excited."

One of the six original SailGP teams to kick off the league, a diverse private ownership group acquired the United States that boosts of actress Issa Rae and Titans star wideout DeAndre Hopkins – midway through Season 4. Seven-time world champion sailor Taylor Canfield drives the team.

SailGP tickets

Tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday.