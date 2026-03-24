These are the safest hospitals in New York and New Jersey: report
NEW YORK CITY - Undergoing any medical treatment can be a scary experience, but hundreds of hospitals across the country have just been recognized for keeping patients safe.
What we know:
Healthgrades' 2026 Patient Safety Excellence Awards named 438 hospitals in 40 states that rank among the top 10% nationwide for patient safety.
New York had 12 hospitals on the list, while 14 New Jersey hospitals were recognized. These are the safest hospitals in the New York City area, according to the report:
New York
- Mount Sinai West
- Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Glen Cove Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
- Huntington Hospital
- Mather Hospital
- Long Island Community Hospital
New Jersey
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Englewood Hospital
- St. Mary's General Hospital
- St. Joseph's University Medical Center
- Chilton Medical Center
- Bayshore Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital-Warren Campus
- Southern Ocean Medical Center
The full list of hospitals can be found here.
Dig deeper:
The hospitals that received this year's awards excel at preventing serious, avoidable complications during hospital stays based on 13 patient safety indicators, including infections, in-hospital falls, collapsed lungs and pressure sores.
To qualify, hospitals must meet strict clinical thresholds and report zero cases of certain serious errors, such as leaving a foreign object behind during a procedure.
Texas, Florida, California, Ohio and Pennsylvania had the highest number of recognized hospitals. Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, Iowa, Maine, North Dakota, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming and the District of Columbia had no hospitals on the list.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from Healthgrades.