These are the safest hospitals in New York and New Jersey: report

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The Brief Over 400 hospitals in 40 states were recognized for patient safety this year. Twelve hospitals in New York and 14 in New Jersey received the awards. Ten states did not make the list.



Undergoing any medical treatment can be a scary experience, but hundreds of hospitals across the country have just been recognized for keeping patients safe.

What we know:

Healthgrades' 2026 Patient Safety Excellence Awards named 438 hospitals in 40 states that rank among the top 10% nationwide for patient safety.

New York had 12 hospitals on the list, while 14 New Jersey hospitals were recognized. These are the safest hospitals in the New York City area, according to the report:

New York

Mount Sinai West

Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital

North Shore University Hospital

Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Mount Sinai South Nassau

Glen Cove Hospital

White Plains Hospital

Plainview Hospital

Huntington Hospital

Mather Hospital

Long Island Community Hospital

New Jersey

Holy Name Medical Center

Englewood Hospital

St. Mary's General Hospital

St. Joseph's University Medical Center

Chilton Medical Center

Bayshore Medical Center

Riverview Medical Center

Saint Peter's University Hospital

Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center

Ocean University Medical Center

St. Luke's Hospital-Warren Campus

Southern Ocean Medical Center

The full list of hospitals can be found here.

Dig deeper:

The hospitals that received this year's awards excel at preventing serious, avoidable complications during hospital stays based on 13 patient safety indicators, including infections, in-hospital falls, collapsed lungs and pressure sores.

To qualify, hospitals must meet strict clinical thresholds and report zero cases of certain serious errors, such as leaving a foreign object behind during a procedure.

Texas, Florida, California, Ohio and Pennsylvania had the highest number of recognized hospitals. Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, Iowa, Maine, North Dakota, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming and the District of Columbia had no hospitals on the list.