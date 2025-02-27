Sabrina Carpenter brings 'Short n' Sweet' tour back to NYC this fall

The Brief Sabrina Carpenter is bringing the "Short n' Sweet" tour back to Madison Square Garden this fall. Carpenter is coming to Madison Square Garden on October 29, 30 and 31. Special guests include Olivia Dean, Ravyn Lenae and Amber Mark.



After fans said "please, please, please", Sabrina Carpenter is bringing the "Short n' Sweet" tour back to Madison Square Garden this fall.

On Thursday, Carpenter announced she is also heading to Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto and Pittsburgh on this additional leg of her tour.

This comes after Carpenter recently won Grammy Awards for Best Pop Vocal Album (Short n' Sweet) and Best Pop Solo Performance (Espresso), and had nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist.

'Short n Sweet' tour heads to Madison Square Garden

What we know:

Carpenter is returning to Madison Square Garden on October 29, 30 and 31.

All shows begin at 7 p.m.

"can’t wait to see you all for one last short n’ sweet hurrah & Europe see you in just a few days 💋💋," Carpenter said in a post on X.

Special guests include Olivia Dean, Ravyn Lenae and Amber Mark.

Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Is there a pre-sale?

Yes, a Cash App Card pre-sale starts on March 4 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by Team Sabrina pre-sale at 12 p.m. local time.

General on sale begins March 7 at 10 a.m. local time.