Ryan Kristafer's 2020 holiday gift guide

No matter who you have on your holiday shopping list, there's sure to be something for everyone in my holiday gift guide.

First up – the Oculus Quest 2 by Facebook. It retails for $299, and offers wireless, next-generation virtual reality gaming, 3D sound, and games for the entire family. You can also broadcast what you’re seeing inside of Quest 2 on a TV or smartphone, for your friends to watch along with you.

Next up, the HP Sprocket portable, pocket printer. The wireless printer allows you to print stickable 2x3 photos, on the go! It’s a fun gift that’s easy to operate for kids. The Sprocket retails for $84.99.

Especially for the fellas – a great gift ideas is a sock subscription. Not your everyday, boring socks – we’re talking vibrant, unique ones! We found two companies that offer similar subscription services to keep your “sock game strong:” FootCardigan.com and SayItWithASock.com

Ryan Kristafer shares his top picks for holiday gift giving. (FOX 5 NY)

Both sites offer custom subscription orders and retail for $12.99 per month.

A brand new app is allowing you to send gifts (for all occasions) to people across the U.S. which is especially helpful this year in times of social distancing, with many families not able to see each other for the Holidays. It’s the Goody App – you put in a friend’s phone number in the app, select the gift you’d like to send them… and then they get a virtual card with a message from you, and get to customize the gift. Then it’s shipped to them.

Last but not least, a great gift idea for the man in your life is the Bro Mask! Yes – guys deserve to shine and feel wonderful too. This two-piece hydrogel mask is made for bigger faces, with active ingredients like: vitamin B3, collagen, hyaluronic acid, peptides, green tea, and ginger extracts. It targets dull skin, redness and fine lines. You leave it on for 20 minutes, and after – you look refreshed for your holiday zoom party. Hooray! A box of four Bro Masks run $28.