Rutgers University drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate: What you need to know

As of Monday, Rutgers University in New Jersey no longer requires students, faculty, staff, and university affiliates to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Now reporting positive COVID-19 test results is not required at Rutgers.

In March 2021, Rutgers became the first in the nation to require COVID vaccination, and many higher-ed institutions followed.

However, face masks are welcomed on campus, but aren't required.

Based on a recent survey conducted by the American College Health Association across 311 institutions, it was found that merely 7.4% persist in enforcing universal vaccination mandates for all students. Additionally, 10.7% of institutions mandate vaccination for specific subgroups, such as residential students, against coronavirus.