Watch: Runaway horses gallop alongside drivers on Ohio highway

Vehicles came to a screeching halt on an Ohio highway after a pair of horses got loose and galloped alongside drivers.

The bizarre traffic jam played out in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 2.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) released traffic cam footage, saying the animals escaped from Cleveland Police’s stables.

They were eventually caught.

"Mounted officers promptly recovered both horses, ensuring their safety, and no further incidents ensued," Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz told reporters.

"Some real horsepower on I-90 in downtown Cleveland today. Any injuries? Neigh," the department posted on Twitter/X.

The Associated Press contributed. This story was reported from Los Angeles.