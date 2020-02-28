Run on toilet paper in Hawaii over coronavirus fears

Worries over coronavirus have people in Hawaii stocking up on supplies.

At a Costco store in Honolulu on Thursday, there was a long line of people just trying to buy toilet paper.

It took between 10 to 15 minutes just to get into the store's parking lot. Then there was a huge wait just to get into the store, with a line extending out of the door.

People across the island are continuing to rush to stores since the health department urged people to prepare an emergency supply kit for coronavirus.

Costco was limited toilet paper purchases to five packs per person.

